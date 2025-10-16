Menzies Aviation to Digitize Landside Cargo Operations with Nallian Solution

Menzies Aviation has selected Nallian’s Truck Visit Management (TVM) solution to digitize and standardize its landside cargo operations across multiple stations worldwide.

The company plans a phased rollout of the platform at five initial cargo stations - Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland, Prague, and San Francisco - which together handle more than 500,000 tonnes of cargo annually. By implementing digital slot booking and yard management, Menzies expects to improve truck turnaround times, enhance yard safety and achieve measurable labor and efficiency gains.

TVM enables pre-advised slot booking, digital check-in, yard orchestration and dock allocation. The system is designed to reduce congestion and variability while improving predictability for freight forwarders, trucking companies and drivers.

The solution will integrate with Menzies Aviation Cargo Handling (MACH), the company’s cloud-based cargo management platform developed with Wipro. This integration will enable real-time coordination between warehouses and yard operations.

According to Menzies, the adoption of TVM aligns with its broader strategy to enhance efficiency, safety and customer experience across its global cargo network. The partnership was formally announced at the ASA World Leadership Forum in Copenhagen, where executives from both companies—including Menzies’ Executive Chairman Hassan El-Houry and EVP Cargo Beau Paine, along with Nallian CEO Jean Verheyen—marked the agreement.

“As we scale our cargo business globally, consistent, data-driven operations on both airside and landside are essential,” said Paine. “Deploying Nallian’s TVM at priority stations will help us cut truck dwell time, smooth peaks and deliver a faster, more predictable experience for our customers. Native integration with MACH makes this a practical step in our digital journey and a foundation for wider rollout.”

Verheyen added, “We’re proud to support Menzies Aviation with a proven approach to harmonizing landside flows. Starting with a focused, multi-region deployment ensures quick value and creates a replicable model that can scale across the network. Tight integration with MACH will provide unified data and control from the yard to the warehouse.”