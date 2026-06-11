Menzies Aviation Expands Digital Baggage Tracking System Across Europe

Menzies Aviation is rolling out a next-generation Baggage Reconciliation System (BRS) across its European network in partnership with easyJet, replacing traditional paper-based baggage processes with a digital platform designed to improve visibility, accuracy and operational performance.

Developed by aviation technology specialist ABOMIS, the system provides real-time tracking of baggage from check-in through aircraft loading, giving ramp teams a live view of which bags have been checked in, sorted and loaded. Enhanced barcode scanning and data analytics help identify missing baggage earlier in the process, allowing teams to address issues before they affect flight departures.

Traditionally, baggage loading operations have relied on manual reconciliation procedures. The new system gives ground handlers immediate insight into baggage status and highlights where intervention may be required to ensure bags are loaded on the correct aircraft.

The technology has already delivered measurable results. At Milan Malpensa Airport, Menzies reported a 70% reduction in short-shipped baggage, improving operational reliability and helping airlines avoid delays caused by missing luggage. Earlier visibility into baggage discrepancies enables ramp teams to resolve problems before aircraft departure.

Designed to work on Menzies-issued mobile devices, the system eliminates the need for specialized hardware and can be deployed without complex airport systems integration, supporting rapid implementation across multiple stations.

Following a successful launch at Milan Malpensa, the BRS platform is now operational at several airports across Spain, Italy and France, including Málaga, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Alicante, Ibiza, Seville, Tenerife South, Gran Canaria, Almería, Murcia and Nice. Additional locations are scheduled as part of a phased rollout across Menzies’ broader European network.

ABOMIS has accelerated deployment efforts, bringing the system online at three airports within a single week. More than 10 Menzies locations across Spain are expected to be operating the platform within a month.

Looking ahead, Menzies is evaluating ways to extend the technology beyond departure operations, potentially incorporating arrival tracking and passenger-facing updates to create a more connected baggage journey.

“Our partnership with ABOMIS is focused on using data and digital tools to solve real operational challenges,” said Miguel Gomez Sjunnesson, executive vice president Europe at Menzies Aviation. “The system gives our teams a live view of each bag as it moves through the airport, allowing them to identify issues earlier, make faster decisions and keep turnarounds on track.”

Ali Timajchi, CEO of ABOMIS, said the collaboration provides an opportunity to develop new features based on operational feedback from airports across Menzies’ network.

The rollout is part of a broader innovation program between Menzies Aviation and ABOMIS focused on improving efficiency, visibility and performance across baggage handling operations.