Bangkok Airways has outlined plans to expand its aircraft fleet and airport operations in 2027 while strengthening its ground handling, cargo and catering businesses.

The Thailand-based carrier plans to acquire 10 to 12 ATR 72-600 aircraft as part of its fleet modernization strategy. The first two aircraft are expected in December 2026, followed by two more during the first half of 2027.

The airline currently operates 22 aircraft across 19 domestic and international routes.

Bangkok Airways is also investing approximately 3 billion Thai baht to expand Samui Airport, with plans to double its annual passenger capacity to 6 million. The project will increase the number of boarding gates from seven to 11, with construction scheduled to begin in early 2027.

The airline's aviation services businesses continue to contribute to its financial performance. During the first nine months of 2026, BFS Ground reported revenue of 2.58 billion baht, up 1% year over year, while BFS Cargo generated 2.27 billion baht, an increase of 12%.

Airports of Thailand has also approved extensions of three airport-related operating agreements at Suvarnabhumi Airport, allowing Bangkok Airways' associated businesses to continue providing services while future operating arrangements are determined.

The investments are part of the airline's strategy to strengthen its aviation businesses while managing operating costs and changing travel demand.