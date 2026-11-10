Thailand Signs Long-Term Ground Handling Agreements at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has signed agreements worth a combined 67.3 billion baht (approximately $2.1 billion) to expand ground handling capacity and improve baggage services at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The 25-year agreements are intended to address baggage handling delays and strengthen service reliability as passenger traffic continues to grow.

Under the agreements, AOT Ground Aviation Services (AOTGA) will provide ground handling services, with operations scheduled to begin in early 2027.

The agreements include performance requirements aimed at improving baggage delivery times and reducing passenger delays. Service providers will face financial penalties if they fail to meet contractual standards.

The initiative is part of AOT's broader efforts to improve operational efficiency and support future traffic growth at Suvarnabhumi, one of Southeast Asia's busiest international aviation hubs.