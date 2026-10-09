Airports of Thailand Signs Agreements to Expand Ground Handling and Cargo Services at Suvarnabhumi

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has signed two public-private partnership agreements with AOT Ground Aviation Services Co., Ltd. (AOTGA) to expand ground handling and cargo operations at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport, introducing a third service provider as the airport prepares for continued growth in passenger and freight traffic.

The agreements, signed Oct. 8, cover apron services, ground support equipment (GSE), passenger handling and related ground operations, as well as a separate cargo warehouse development project.

Under the agreements, AOTGA will become the airport's third ground handling and cargo services operator, expanding capacity and providing airlines with additional service options.

Ground handling operations are expected to begin in 2027, following preparations involving personnel, equipment and operational readiness. The cargo warehouse project will require approximately 23 months for construction and preparation, with an overall contract term of 25 years.

The agreements were signed by AOT President Paweena Jariyathitipong and AOTGA General Manager Siriwat Towachirakul following approval by Thailand's Cabinet on Sept. 8.

According to AOT, the addition of a third operator is intended to improve service efficiency, reduce delays and strengthen operational continuity as flight and cargo volumes increase.

The contracts include key performance indicators covering service efficiency, along with penalties and fines for operators that fail to meet contractual requirements.

The expansion comes amid heightened scrutiny of ground handling operations at Suvarnabhumi following disruptions in late September that affected Thai Airways' baggage and cargo services. Severe flooding in Bangkok prevented many ground handling employees from reaching work, contributing to baggage backlogs and temporary cargo handling restrictions.

AOT said the new agreements will support business continuity planning and help ensure uninterrupted airport services while accommodating future growth in Thailand's aviation and logistics sectors.

AOTGA, a subsidiary of Airports of Thailand established through a joint venture with SAL Group (Thailand), provides ground handling, ramp services, passenger handling and cargo services at Thai airports.