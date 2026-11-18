ADB SAFEGATE recently announced that it has completed the acquisition of Synaptic Aviation Inc., a US-based technology company developing AI-powered computer vision solutions for aircraft turnaround and apron operations.

The acquisition extends AIRSIDE 4.0, ADB SAFEGATE’s strategy for connected airside operations.

Efficient aircraft turnaround requires perfect coordination between:

Airlines

Airports

Ground handlers

Equipment

Infrastructure

Synaptic Aviation turns live video into structured, time-stamped operational events, making the most complex phase of airport operations measurable, predictable and improvable.

Synaptic Aviation is a pioneer in AI-powered object detection software designed to improve operational efficiency and safety across the aviation industry.

Synaptic Aviation will join ADB SAFEGATE’s APRON Business Line, bringing its technology, expertise and growing customer portfolio.

Combined with ADB SAFEGATE’s market-leading apron management and aircraft docking solutions, Synaptic Aviation’s AI-powered capabilities will strengthen ADB SAFEGATE’s ability to help airports achieve goals like:

Improving turnaround performance

Anticipating disruptions

Coordinating resources more effectively

In turn, this supports safer, more efficient and more predictable operations.

“Synaptic Aviation adds a critical new source of operational intelligence to AIRSIDE 4.0, helping customers improve turnaround performance today while enabling greater automation at the stand tomorrow,” said Laurent Dubois, CEO of ADB SAFEGATE.

“Joining ADB SAFEGATE gives us the opportunity to apply what we have built at a much greater scale,” said Sal Salman, President of Synaptic Aviation.

Salman continued, “Our focus has always been on solving real operational problems around the aircraft."

"Combined with ADB SAFEGATE’s airside expertise, global presence and apron solutions, our technology can help shape the next generation of intelligent airside operations,” added Salman.