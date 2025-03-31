Ash Creek Renewables Secures Exclusive Licensing Rights for New High-Performance Renewable Fuel Feedstock

Ash Creek Renewables, a platform dedicated to developing renewable fuel feedstock solutions and a portfolio company of Tailwater Capital LLC, has secured exclusive licensing rights from Montana State University for a new high-performance Camelina seed variety.

Camelina is a low-carbon crop that grows with minimal inputs, supports soil health, and provides farmers with an additional revenue stream while integrating into existing agricultural systems. It is increasingly sought after as feedstock for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and biomass-based diesel, offering a scalable solution to meet the growing demand for renewable fuels.

This breakthrough marks a significant step forward in Ash Creek's "Forks and Fuels" initiative, which advances the use of Camelina as a scalable, low-carbon feedstock for renewable fuels and biodegradable materials.

With the new seed license, Ash Creek is expanding its Montana-based growing operations in 2025 following its success in 2024. The company has also expanded internationally, launching Camelina planting efforts in Argentina with its partner Elementa Foods while exploring additional low-carbon feedstock opportunities.

"This license is a game-changer for Ash Creek," said John Cusick, CEO of Ash Creek. "It enables us to scale production while driving innovation in sustainable agriculture and the circular economy."

Ash Creek is also expanding its Camelina processing operations and establishing an office in Montana through a strategic collaboration with Ag Processing Solutions, Inc. This facility will support increased production of Camelina meal and oil, accelerating Ash Creek's ability to deliver high-quality feedstock for biofuels and sustainable bioplastics.

As part of its biodegradable solutions initiative, Ash Creek has developed proprietary formulations to convert Camelina meal into bioplastics, offering industries, such as aviation, cruise lines, and food service, an affordable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional single-use plastics.

"Airlines are highly focused on common sense sustainability, and Ash Creek provides scalable solutions for airlines' fuel and plasticware challenges," said Cusick.

Ash Creek's "Forks and Fuels" initiative embodies its broader vision for sustainability, demonstrating how a single crop, Camelina, can power multiple industries.

Camelina oil is a scalable, low-carbon-intensity feedstock for renewable fuel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), reinforcing the aviation sector's efforts to reduce emissions.

Camelina meal is transformed into compostable bioplastics, reducing single-use plastic waste and creating a closed-loop system that benefits both industry and the environment.

With these advancements, Ash Creek is reshaping the future of renewable feedstocks, reinforcing its commitment to scalability, innovation, and sustainability across agriculture, energy, and industrial materials.