Turner Joint Venture Selected for Baggage Handling System Project at O’Hare International Airport

Turner Paschen Aviation Partners, a joint venture consisting of Turner Construction Company, FH Paschen, d’Escoto Inc., GMA, SPAAN Tech, and Brown & Momen, has been selected to build a major baggage handling system at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world.

This transformative project will be among the largest and most complex baggage handling projects undertaken in the United States.

The program includes the design and construction of multiple, interconnected baggage handling system subsystems serving Satellite 1, the New O’Hare Global Terminal, and upgrades to the existing systems at Terminals 1 and 3. The project includes critical components designed to expand capacity and enhance the overall passenger experience with an eye on the future for further expansions.

“We are proud to be part of this infrastructure modernization at O’Hare International Airport,” said Kate Van Zeyl, vice president and general manager at Turner Construction Company. “This program exemplifies the scale, technical complexity, and operational significance that define our Joint Venture’s work. We look forward to partnering with the City of Chicago’s Department of Aviation and key stakeholders to deliver a system that sets a new national standard.”

The state-of-the-art baggage system will streamline the handling of millions of bags annually upon its completion.