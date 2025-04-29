Lufthansa Cargo Christens Newest Freighter "¡Hola Argentina!"

Lufthansa Cargo christened the latest addition to its own freighter fleet underlining its purpose of enabling global business.

The aircraft with the registration D-ALFL has been named in line with the ‘Say hello around the world’ concept, with which the leading cargo carrier has been naming its aircraft acknowledging the markets within its route network since 2013: ‘¡Hola Argentina!’, highlighting Argentina's connection to the global airfreight market through Lufthansa Cargo.

The cargo carrier has been flying between South America's second-largest country and the Frankfurt hub since 1970.



With strong export sectors such as agricultural products, energy and raw materials, Argentina remains an important pillar in the South American trade network despite the dynamic global economic situation.

Together with markets such as Brazil, Chile, Peru and Uruguay, which are valued globally for their exports of raw materials and agricultural products, the region is an increasingly important hub for intercontinental trade flows.

At the same time, demand for high-value imported goods such as machinery, electronics and automobiles is growing throughout the region - a demand that Lufthansa Cargo, as a specialized airfreight expert with reliable connections for these sensitive goods from Europe, is specifically addressing.

The Lufthansa Group's cargo carrier is therefore systematically strengthening its presence in South America and relying on long-term partnerships in a market with great strategic potential.

In this year's summer flight schedule, the cargo airline is even flying to Buenos Aires and Curitiba once a week more than in the previous winter flight schedule. This means that cargo customers have access to weekly freighter frequencies of 4/7 to South America.

The entire South American freighter network includes the destinations Viracopos (VCP), Montevideo (MVD), Buenos Aires (EZE) and Curitiba (CWB). In addition, Lufthansa Cargo offers its customers up to 20 weekly rotations from Frankfurt and three rotations per week from Munich to South America with additional belly capacities within the Lufthansa Group.



“South America is and will continue to be an important growth market for Lufthansa Cargo. Especially in the perishables industry, we have built strong partnerships with our customers over the last three decades. With the christening of our latest freighter, we are emphasizing our commitment to Argentina and, in line with our motto of ‘enabling global business’, are also committing to this market and our customers,” said Ashwin Bhat, CEO of Lufthansa Cargo, during the ceremony at Buenos Aires Airport.

Lufthansa Cargo has been operating an all-B777F long-haul fleet since 2021. This currently consists of twelve of its own freighters and six aircraft managed by AeroLogic, a joint venture between Lufthansa Cargo and DHL.

Lufthansa Cargo also operates a fleet of four A321F on short and medium-haul routes for fast transportation within Europe and the Middle East. With the belly capacities of Lufthansa Airlines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and SunExpress, cargo customers have access to a particularly dense network with direct connections to all major economic centers, especially in Europe.