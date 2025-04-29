Air Cargo Demand Grows 4.4% in March

|
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for March 2025 global air cargo markets showing total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTK), increased by 4.4% compared to March 2024 levels, a historic peak for March.
In addition, capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTK), expanded by 4.3% compared to March 2024 (+6.1% for international operations).
"The uncertainty over how much of the 2 April proposals will be implemented may eventually weigh on trade. In the meantime, the lower fuel costs - which are also a result of the same uncertainty - are a short-term positive factor for air cargo.
"And, within the temporary pause on implementation we hope that political leaders will be able to shift trade tensions to reliable agreements that can restore confidence in global supply chains."
|
Air cargo market in detail - March 2025
|
|
1% of industry CTKs in 2024
|
March Regional Performance
|
|
*Share is based on full-year 2024 CTKs.