Jourik Hooghe to Leave Swissport

Jourik Hooghe, group chief financial officer since January 2023, will be leaving Swissport to pursue other opportunities.

In his time with Swissport, Hooghe has played a pivotal role in restructuring the business and transforming the finance function.

Following a record year in 2024, the business is now well positioned for its next phase of growth, and the company says it has agreed that this is the right time to transition to a new CFO and have begun the search for Hooghe's successor.

In the meantime, Craig Cavin, who has significant experience working in private equity-backed businesses across a number of industries, stepped in as interim CFO effectively April 24, 2025. Craig and Hooghe will work hand-in-hand to ensure a smooth and orderly transition over the coming weeks.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank Jourik for his contributions over the past two years," said Swissport’s CEO, Warwick Brady. "He took our operational and financial rigour and discipline to the next level and has been a strong business partner to me and the leadership team. We wish him continued success in the next chapter of his career while here at Swissport, we continue to focus on delivering our true growth potential and Vision 2030.”