Provisional Waivers for Transporting Dogs Without an Airway Bill to Expire May 1

Operators with a provisional waiver from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to transport dogs into the U.S. without an airway bill should extend their waiver before May 1 when those waivers are set to expire.

While many general aviation operators have applied for and been granted provisional waivers, about 50% have not yet applied for an extension and new waivers may not be issued after May 1.

Operators with a provisional waiver will find a CDC technical instructions document attached to the original CDC email with instructions to apply for an extension. Extended waivers will remain valid until Nov 1.

The CDC rule related to dogs on aircraft took effect Aug. 1, 2024, and is aimed at keeping dog rabies out of the United States. Related regulations had not been updated since the 1950s.

New Regulation Explained

The CDC said the purpose of the rule is “to protect the health of U.S. communities and animals and prevent the re-introduction of dog rabies to the United States.” Read the CDC’s full statement.

Cat importation rules remain largely unchanged with no vaccination requirements for cats.

Jason E. Maddux, chair of the NBAA Regulatory Issues Advisory Group, and a principal at Garofalo Goerlich Hainbach PC, noted the new rule applies to dogs being imported for the first time into the U.S. and dogs that are being reimported, meaning they were previously taken out of the U.S. It applies to dogs coming in all forms of air transportation, commercial or non-commercial flights.

He noted that there are no exceptions to the requirements for service dogs or rescue dogs; however, accommodations will be made to ensure service dogs can stay with owners. Operators should coordinate this with CDC and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Airway Bill Waiver Application Process

In addition, Maddux said, CDC requires air carriers to create an airway bill for each dog brought into the U.S. Because general aviation operators do not typically use airway bills, operators should instead request a waiver.

To apply for a waiver from the airway bill requirement:

Email [email protected] . A U.S. telephone number must be provided. A provisional waiver, valid for 90 days, is typically issued upon receipt of the request, allowing the operator to transport dogs to the U.S. during that period. CDC reviews the application and will request more information to extend the waiver. The waiver is extendable to 9 months total time, including time for provisional waiver.

The waiver is valid for the stated duration without a need to re-apply for each flight.

Reivew the CDC’s information for commercial airlines and general aviation operators transporting dogs to the U.S.

Documentation and Health Requirements

People bringing dogs into the country from dog rabies-free or low-risk countries will be required to fill out a CDC Dog Import Form and provide a receipt for that form. The receipt may be carried electronically. These dogs may arrive into any port of entry, including preclearance ports.

The following requirements apply:

The dog must appear healthy upon arrival.

The dog must be at least six months old at time of entry or return to the U.S.

The dog must have a microchip that can be detected with a universal scanner to identify them.

There are additional requirements for dogs entering from countries considered high-risk for rabies. Almost 100 countries are considered high-risk. View the list of high-risk countries for dog rabies. The CDC updates the list annually in April or May. The application for these dogs must identify the point of arrival, a photo of the dog, the dog’s microchip number, age of the dog and other identifying details. A certification of a U.S.-issued rabies vaccine or a U.S. Department of Agriculture export certificate is required, Maddux said.

Arrival and Admission to the U.S.

U.S. vaccinated dogs arriving from high-risk countries may arrive at any port of entry. If the dog has been vaccinated overseas and is coming from a high-risk country, the aircraft must arrive at a U.S. airport that has a CDC-registered animal care facility and the passenger importing the dog must have a reservation at that facility, he said. An examination, revaccination and possibly a quarantine is required.

There are no importation requirements between the U.S. and U.S. territories, as the CDC considers these domestic flights.

If a dog appears ill, the flight must arrive at pre-identified airports with CDC-approved facilities. An autopsy must be conducted on any dog that dies in flight.

If a dog is not admitted upon arrival, it must be returned to the point of departure within 72 hours. Commercial flights may be used for the return.

CBP officers will escalate any questions or concerns to a CDC Port Health Station office for resolution. These regional offices operate 24 hours a day.

View the CDC Port Health Station Contact List.

Maddux stressed that compliance on the front end is crucial, or an operator might be forced to return the dog to its country of departure if it is deemed inadmissible. It’s also important to note that if a dog is abandoned by its owner, the GA operator is responsible for care or return of the dog.

“I think it’s going to fall on the operators to educate their passengers,” he said.