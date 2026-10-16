AiroSignal publishes a free list of airport tenders to watch in 2027

Boesingheliede, the Netherlands, 16 October 2026. AiroSignal has published Airport Tenders to Watch in 2027, a free page that lists the airport procurement expected next year. As of 16 October 2026 it holds 7 airport tenders with an expected tender date in 2027, 19 contracts due for re-tender in 2027, 69 open prior information notices and market consultations, and 312 funded or planned projects heading for procurement.



Expected tender dates come from prior information notices, budgets and project announcements. Re-tender dates are estimated from the contract terms in award notices. Both can move, so the page is meant as a planning list for consultants, contractors and suppliers who want to prepare before a tender is published. Each item shows the airport, the country, the buyer and, where known, the value. The page is updated daily.



The outlook is available at https://airosignal.com/airport-tenders-2027





About AiroSignal

AiroSignal is an early-opportunity radar for companies that sell to airports. It tracks airport tenders and the signals before them, such as funding decisions, master plans, planning approvals and prior information notices, across more than 25 procurement portals and funding sources, about 20 airport and authority websites and aviation news. Subscribers receive one curated briefing every Monday, matched to what they sell, plus a live dashboard. AiroSignal is free for the first 100 sign-ups.