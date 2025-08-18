inter airport Europe announces special 25th edition partners

inter airport Europe (IAE25), the largest event for airport equipment technology, design and services, is proud to announce three special partners for its 25th edition at Munich Messe during 7-9 October. New for this year, Aerobility, the UK charity which gives the disabled community the experience and wonder of flight will join IAE25 as Charity Partner. IAE welcomes back aviation analytics business, Cirium, as the official Data Partner and business consulting company, Frost & Sullivan as the returning Knowledge Partner.

Aerobility’s Advocacy Manager, Harvey Matthewson will be talking up equal access and inclusion within the aviation industry and highlighting his work with the Equal Skies Charter – an industry initiative which aims to boost disability representation in the workforce. Harvey will speak at the inter airport Focus Conference at a session titled ‘Inclusion in the Aviation Sector’ on October 7th. The session will also explore how airports can evolve into inclusive spaces by integrating physical adaptations, technological innovations, and comprehensive staff training to enhance accessibility.

Cirium will contribute a thought-provoking article offering data-driven insights into global aviation trends. Additionally, Cirium’s Chief Strategy Officer, Kevin O’Toole will speak at the event’s Focus Conference to share expert perspectives on the evolving airport landscape during a session titled ‘Big Data: Collaboration across the industry,’ on October 7th.

Kevin O’Toole will also join a session on Thursday 9th, titled ‘Sustainability: Powering Sustainable Aviation – Infrastructure’. He will take a look at the infrastructure developments required to meet industry sustainability goals and the collaborative partnerships with airlines, fuel suppliers and technology providers.

Meanwhile, Frost & Sullivan has been commissioned by inter airport Europe to author a white paper titled “Innovation Technologies Shaping Future Airports”, exploring transformative solutions and strategic advancements in airport operations. Technologies such as AI, Robotics, Automation, and Digital Twin will be evaluated along with examples of airports around the world that are already piloting or implementing these solutions. Additionally, the paper will offer readers’ insights into the future direction of the industry, outlining expected technological advancements over the next five to 10 years.

Shantanu Gangakhedkar, Senior Aviation Consultant & Airports Lead, Frost & Sullivan will join a Focus Conference session on October 7th, titled ‘Airport Development: Growth and Expansion Plans – What’s on the Horizon?’ This session will explore which airport expansion plans are catching the industry’s eye - what sustainability results they are seeing and what they are doing differently when it comes to design and how technology is being embedded in operations.

Shantanu Gangakhedkar, will join a second conference session on October 8th, along with Aasif Bapoo, Airside Systems Lead, NACO, titled ‘Sustainability: How are Airports Being Designed With the Environment in Mind?’ This session looks at quick-wins airports can achieve around energy efficiency, sustainable materials, water management, waste reduction, strategies for recycling, composting, and reducing single-use plastics, smart technology and carbon neutrality.

Syreeta Tranfield, Event Director commented: “We are delighted to welcome our three partners to IAE25, including our first charity partner, the inspirational Aerobility. Together, they reinforce our commitment to delivering high-impact content and fostering meaningful industry exchange. We anticipate that these sessions will be a popular and valuable addition to our Focus Conference programme.”

Delegates can register to attend inter airport Europe including the conference and seminar programme by clicking here: http://bit.ly/3HzK6uJ