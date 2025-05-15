Airport Experience 2025: Adapting to the Changing Needs of Travelers

As the continued long term growth in global air travel continues to strain airport capacity, new research from Airport Dimensions, a leading voice in airport experience innovation and traveler trends, reveals a critical turning point. Faced with increasingly crowded terminals, airports have little choice but to enhance and diversify their premium offerings - it’s what the research shows us that travelers are asking for.

The Airport Experience 2025 (AX25) study, which surveyed more than 10,000 regular travelers, found that 66% of travelers feel that airports are getting more crowded and reported experiencing an increase in crowding over the past two years alone.

As airports become more crowded, travelers are increasingly turning to lounge access as a form of escape - and they’re willing to pay for it. 42% of surveyed travelers visited a lounge in the past year, with usage particularly high among Millennials and in rapidly growing markets like India, Vietnam, and the Middle East. What’s more, 62% of all travelers said they would consider paying for premium services to improve their airport experience - and lounge access was one of the top considerations. With many regular travelers accessing lounges through premium credit card benefits or programs like Priority Pass and 33% opting to pay per visit, lounge access has become a key part of the mainstream travel experience. A notable 97% of travelers reported unwillingness to relinquish lounge benefits, and 45% would even change banks to ensure they keep this benefit. This underlines the growing perception of lounges not as luxury, but as a necessity in an overcrowded terminal.

Beyond the lounge, more travelers are seeking holistic airport experiences. Wellbeing and entertainment offerings are revolutionising the travel experience, and travellers are increasingly looking to airports to increase the number of health and comfort havens in and around airports. Indeed, AX25 reveals that new services such as entertainment (53%), family options (50%) and sleep pods (49%) are in high demand, demonstrating that regular travelers are willing to pay for innovative, wellbeing-centred experiences integrated into the airport journey.

Travelers are increasingly aware of underused space at the airport - and they have clear ideas about how it could be better deployed. While more seating remains the top request (51%), AX25 reveals a growing appetite for flexible, revenue-generating solutions. Temporary or pop-up lounges (38%) and locally relevant pop-up retail concepts (36%) emerged as popular alternatives, especially in high-growth markets across Asia and Latin America. Traditional retail formats, by contrast, garnered less enthusiasm, suggesting a need to rethink what retail means to today’s traveler.

Digital tools are also emerging as a powerful part of the solution to overcrowding. AX25 data shows that travelers are not only open to digital engagement but actively seeking it, with 56% wanting a single airport app to streamline their journey and provide access to all services in one place. From real-time queue tracking and digital wayfinding to pre-booked services like fast track and lounge access, smart digital solutions can help disperse foot traffic, reduce friction, and improve dwell time. Airports that embrace these technologies not only ease pressure on physical infrastructure but also unlock new channels for engagement and spend.

With industry predictions showing global travel set to double in the next two decades1, there is a real opportunity for airports to follow the pivot to advanced services and experiences in a way that overcomes the space squeeze and generates increased revenue.

Stephen Hay, Global Strategy Director at Airport Dimensions, comments: "The data shows that enhancing the airport journey is no longer a luxury - it’s becoming a core expectation. We’re seeing strong interest in premium amenities across a broad range of markets, including in places like Spain where uptake has historically been lower. This signals a real shift in traveler mindset, and growing demand for premium experiences globally."

"As travel continues to grow and passenger expectations evolve, airports that anticipate and adapt to these changing needs will not only improve satisfaction, but also carve out a stronger competitive edge in a crowded marketplace."

To download the full AX25 research or learn how Airport Dimensions is helping airports prepare for the future of travel, visit airportdimensions.com/news-and-insights/ax25.