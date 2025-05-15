Kevin E. Howell Named President and CEO of Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District

The Greenville-Spartanburg Airport Commission has named Kevin E. Howell, I.A.P., C.M., as the next President and Chief Executive Officer of the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District, effective January 10, 2026. Howell will continue to serve in his current role as Executive Vice President through the remainder of President and CEO Dave Edwards’ tenure.

Howell joined the District as the Deputy Director of Properties & Development in 2010 and was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in 2011. Howell oversees operations, capital development, public safety, maintenance, and the airport’s Cerulean Aviation division. During his tenure, Howell was responsible for delivering major capital projects and operational advancements that have positioned GSP as one of the best airports in North America. Howell was named Executive Vice President in January 2025.

“I’ve worked alongside Kevin for almost two decades, and I’m confident he will build on the momentum we’ve created and continue leading the District with the same vision and values that have guided us to date,” said Dave Edwards, current President and CEO of the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District. “I’m looking forward to continuing to lead the organization in the months ahead and working closely with Kevin and the team to ensure a smooth and successful transition.”

Howell, who has more than 25 years of airport leadership experience, is an accredited International Airport Professional through Airports Council International (ACI) and a Certified Manager with the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE). Before joining GSP, he served as the Director of Properties and Development at Asheville Regional Airport and previously worked at Little Rock National Airport and Nashville International Airport.

In addition to his leadership at GSP, Howell is active in the aviation industry and the local community. He served as the President of the South Carolina Aviation Association in 2023 and 2024 and has served on several local boards and organizations across the Upstate.

“It’s an honor to be selected to lead the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District,” said Howell. “I’m grateful to the Commission for their trust and support, and to Dave for his leadership over the years. I look forward to continuing to work with our outstanding team to serve our community and build on the strong reputation that’s been established at GSP.”

Minor Shaw, Chair of the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport Commission, expressed her appreciation for Edwards’ service and confidence in the airport’s continued success under new leadership.

“Dave has led this organization with integrity and a focus on excellence,” said Shaw. “We are fortunate to have a leader like Kevin Howell prepared to step into this role. The Commission is confident in Kevin’s ability to lead GSP into the future.”

Edwards announced earlier this year that he will retire in January 2026, following more than 16 years as President and CEO of the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District and a 38-year career in aviation.