Alaska Airlines Announces Nonstop Seasonal Service from SLO County Airport to Las Vegas

The SLO County Airport (SBP) is excited to announce the return of nonstop seasonal service to Las Vegas (LAS) on Alaska Airlines, beginning October 4, 2025. Just in time for fall getaways and business travel, this convenient route brings back a quick and easy way for Central Coast residents to connect to one of the nation’s top destinations. Tickets are on sale now at alaskaair.com.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back the nonstop flight to Las Vegas with our valued partners at Alaska Airlines,” said Courtney Johnson, Director of Airports. “This route is more than just a connection to an iconic city—it’s a boost for our regional economy, supporting tourism, business, and local travelers alike. We look forward to serving our guests and continuing to build on this successful partnership with Alaska Airlines.”

“San Luis Obispo is an important part of our West Coast network, and we can’t wait to reconnect the Central Coast to Las Vegas with nonstop service this fall,” said Neil Thwaites, regional vice president of California at Alaska Airlines. “We aim to connect our guests to the destinations that matter most to them, and we’re excited to offer a convenient route to a city known for its world-class entertainment and vibrant atmosphere. We can’t wait to welcome our guests onboard and provide the remarkable hospitality we’re known for as they head to Las Vegas later this year.

The nonstop Las Vegas flight previously proved to be a popular option among leisure and business travelers alike, offering fast and direct access to one of the country’s most vibrant cities. The renewal of service reflects strong community demand and the ongoing growth of the airport’s commercial offerings.

Alaska Airlines currently serves multiple destinations from SBP and continues to invest in connectivity for the Central Coast community.