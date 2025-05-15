Porter Airlines Launches New Non-Stop Service Between Ottawa and Victoria

Porter Airlines is further enhancing its cross-Canada service with the launch of new non-stop service between Ottawa International Airport (YOW) and Victoria International Airport (YYJ). The new service is the only route connecting the two capitals.

Flights begin with four weekly roundtrips, increasing to daily roundtrips on June 16. Operated by Porter’s 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, all flights feature a two-by-two seat configuration, meaning no middle seats for any passenger.

The scheduled flight times are as follows:

Route Departure Arrival Ottawa to Victoria 8:40 a.m. 11:00 a.m. Victoria to Ottawa 11:55 a.m. 7:40 p.m.

All times local

Porter is the only airline offering non-stop flights between these two cities and uniquely provides travellers an elevated economy experience. The launch is marked with special promotions at both Ottawa and Victoria airports, in collaboration with Victoria’s Fairmont Empress and Ottawa’s Fairmont Château Laurier. These iconic hotels reflect the elegance and heritage of each capital city, making them fitting ambassadors for this new connection. Passengers travelling on these inaugural flights have an opportunity to win a future getaway, including two roundtrip flights on Porter and a two-night stay at the Fairmont in their arrival city.

Porter’s elevated economy experience includes complimentary beer and wine served in glassware, premium Canadian snacks, and fast, free WiFi on board. PorterReserve fares offer added benefits such as fresh meals, two checked bags, extra legroom, and priority services. Travellers can also choose their preferred enhancements à la carte through PorterClassic.

Connections to Porter’s Eastern Canada network via Ottawa include Halifax, Charlottetown, Fredericton, and St. John’s. Flights are available for booking at flyporter.com.

Quotes

“This route is a natural connection between two cities that share deep national significance and tourism appeal. We’re proud to be the only airline offering non-stop service between Ottawa and Victoria, providing travellers with a more efficient and enjoyable way to move across the country.”

Andrew Pierce, vice president, network planning and reporting, Porter Airlines

“We are excited to welcome Porter’s non-stop service to Victoria, British Columbia, and another opportunity to connect Ottawa-Gatineau travellers with iconic Canadian destinations. Porter’s continued growth and investment at YOW confirms the importance of the Ottawa-Gatineau market but also opens Canada’s west coast to passengers from the east with easy connections.”

Susan Margles, President and CEO, Ottawa International Airport Authority

“Direct service between Victoria and Ottawa is a welcome new connection between two of Canada’s capital cities. From federal engagement to tourism and exploration, Porter Airlines’ new service offers convenience, efficiency, and a uniquely Canadian travel experience. We’re excited to welcome more visitors to Vancouver Island, and equally excited to make it easier for our community to explore the heart of our nation.”

Elizabeth Brown, President and CEO, Victoria Airport Authority

“Destination Greater Victoria was delighted to partner and invest in the efforts to launch this service through its Air Route Development program. This connection will be fantastic to connect two great capital cities and very helpful in our efforts to continue to boost the meetings and conferences business along with tourism on the South Island as a whole.”