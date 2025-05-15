TAP Air Portugal Expands with Three New Routes to Portugal from the US

TAP Air Portugal, Portugal’s national carrier which celebrates its 80th anniversary of operations this year, continues its record-breaking expansion from the US with three new routes to Portugal launching within three weeks.

TAP launched service from Boston to Porto on Wednesday, while Los Angeles to Lisbon begins Friday, and San Francisco to Terceira in the Azores will start on June 3. Los Angeles is a new gateway, the airline’s 11th in North America. This summer, TAP will offer more than 100 weekly flights from North America.

TAP is the only carrier to offer these routes nonstop:

Boston-Porto service started May 14, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, with Airbus A321-LR aircraft;

Los Angeles-Lisbon begins on May 16, operating with Airbus A330-900 neo aircraft on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays through May 25 before adding a fourth weekly frequency on Saturdays; and

San Francisco-Terceira will begin on June 3 and operate weekly on Tuesdays, with Airbus A330-900 neo aircraft.

Last year, TAP carried a record 1.59 million passengers between North America and Portugal, up 8.9 percent year over year (approximately 10 percent of TAP’s global total of 16.1 million passengers in 2024, up 1.6 percent from 2023).

The North American routes are the airline’s fastest growing. Last year was the first time the airline carried more than 1.5 million passengers on the US and Canadian routes, reflecting the largest percentage increase of passengers carried globally.

"We are excited that TAP Air Portugal has added this new route to Porto from Boston Logan,” said Ed Freni, Massport Aviation Director. “This new service gives our passengers the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich food history and vibrant culture of this world class city. We value our partnership with TAP and look forward to expanding their destinations out of Boston in the future."

“TAP Air Portugal's new nonstop connection between Los Angeles and Lisbon represents an important milestone in our continued efforts to expand route service offerings at LAX," said Doug Webster, Chief Operations and Maintenance Officer, Los Angeles World Airports. "For the first time ever, business and leisure travelers will have convenient access to both cities, providing strengthened economic and cultural ties between our regions.”

“We are thrilled to welcome TAP Air Portugal flights to the Azores,” said SFO Airport Director Mike Nakornkhet. “Since launching service to Lisbon in 2019, TAP has offered San Francisco Bay Area travelers a seamless link between two of the most beautiful cities in the world. We appreciate their ongoing commitment to the San Francisco market with this latest service and wish them continued success.”

“It’s so exciting to continue to see TAP grow and attract new North American travelers with these three new routes,” said Carlos Antunes, TAP’s Director for the Americas. “And, of course, all our routes include our popular Portugal Stopover program where you can enjoy up to 10 days in Portugal enroute to any of our destinations in Europe, or on the way home, for no additional airfare.”

TAP Air Cargo also begins operations on the Los Angeles-Lisbon route on May 16. TAP Air Cargo now transports 95,455 tons of cargo, on 99 aircraft, with 1,253 weekly flights to 87 destinations in 31 countries, as well as 396 connected airports around the world.

Los Angeles becomes TAP’s eighth US gateway, New York (JFK), Newark, Boston, Miami, Washington (Dulles), San Francisco, and Chicago (O’Hare). TAP also flies from Toronto and Montreal, Canada, and Cancun, Mexico.