Bradley International Airport Launches GoodMaps for Enhanced Accessibility

The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) is pleased to announce on this Global Accessibility Awareness Day that Bradley International Airport (BDL) is the first airport in Connecticut to launch GoodMaps, an indoor navigation and digital mapping app that’s designed to make the travel experience easier for passengers with certain disabilities.

GoodMaps wayfinding allows for greater accessibility in the airport environment and is designed for passengers who are blind, deaf, neurodiverse or non-English speaking. It can also be used by first-time fliers or those unfamiliar with the airport setting. Using the app, passengers will be able to navigate their way through BDL by following precise indoor navigation. This technology will help users maneuver through the terminal space more confidently, while helping to minimize any anxiety or unknowns related to the travel experience.

“We are proud of the partnership between Bradley International Airport and GoodMaps,” said Michael W. Shea, Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “Together we are helping to ensure that everyone who comes through Bradley International has a seamless travel experience.”

The GoodMaps platform uses advanced mapping technology to create a highly detailed three-dimensional layout of BDL’s terminal. GoodMaps then provides step-by-step and turn-by-turn directions to airline ticket counters, TSA security checkpoints, gates, restrooms, baggage claim, dining, shopping, and more.

The GoodMaps app offers these key accessibility features:

Audio and visual guidance tailored to passengers who are blind, low vision, deaf, or hard-of-hearing

Step-free routing to all amenities and services for passengers with limited mobility

Multilingual support for international passengers in more than 18 languages

Real-time updates that reflect any airport changes

Passengers can download GoodMaps for free on IOS or Android.