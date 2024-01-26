HMS Host’s Bryan Loden Elected Chair of Airport Restaurant & Retail Association Board of Directors

The Airport Restaurant & Retail Association (ARRA) announces the election of HMSHost vice president of business development Bryan Loden to chair the Association’s Board of Directors for 2024 and 2025. Mr. Loden was elected by the board and succeeds Brian Quinn of Hudson whose term as chair ended. Mr. Loden joined HMSHost in 2002, serving in various roles in corporate accounting, finance, and business development. In his current role, he is a valuable member of HMSHost’s business development department, spending the last nine years leading the team esponsible for winning and retaining airport contracts and maintaining landlord relations.

“We’re excited to have Bryan take the helm of ARRA in his new role as chair,” said Andrew Weddig, executive director of ARRA. “He has been a valued member of the Association’s board since the founding of ARRA. Bryan’s leadership will be invaluable in guiding our mission to support airport concessionaires and the millions of passengers we serve each year.”

The Association also announces the election of other officers: Greg Plummer (Concord Collective) will serve as vice chair. Nick Crews (Crews Hospitality) continues as secretary. Inez Daniels Lampley (Fresher LLC) will serve as treasurer. Ms. Daniels Lampley was recently elected to the board by the Association’s members, and joins two other new directors David Bisset (Paradies Lagardère) and Courtney Thornton

(Hudson) on the ARRA board. Our new board members join ARRA’s continuing board members Carlos Bernal (Areas USA), Judy Byrd (Byrd Retail Group), Pat Murray (SSP America), Corliss StoneLittles (Corliss Stone-Littles LLC), Kevin Westlye (High Flying Foods), and Bob Wilson (Delaware North Companies), as well as Messrs. Crews, Loden, and Plummer.

“As we look ahead to the future of ARRA, I want to especially thank Brian Quinn for his outstanding contributions as chair leading the Association through the industry’s initial recovery from the pandemic. I also thank and greatly appreciate our other outgoing members Winston Burns and John Cugasi who played important roles in the growth of the association,” said Mr. Weddig. “Our board has always featured the most distinguished executives within our industry, and our new group will continue to lead our Association to evolve a sustainable and resilient framework for the future of the airport restaurant and retail business and, most importantly, continuing to serve the traveling public with the exceptional guest experience we have all come to expect.”