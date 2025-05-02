Port of Bellingham Names Matthew Rodriguez as Director of Aviation at Bellingham International Airport

The Port of Bellingham is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Rodriguez as the new Director of Aviation at Bellingham International Airport (BLI). This appointment reflects Matthew’s outstanding leadership, dedication, and deep understanding of BLI’s mission and operations.

Rodriguez has been promoted through the ranks at the Port of Bellingham, starting as an Airport Rescue Firefighter and Operations Specialist before serving as Airport Operations Manager at BLI for the past five years.

During his tenure, Rodriguez spearheaded multi-million-dollar capital improvement projects, secured Federal grants, ensured full compliance with FAA requirements, and led an advisory committee of aviation professionals and community members providing input on airport operations and development. Rodriguez also played an important role in expanding airline partnerships, including increasing the frequency of flights from Alaska and Allegiant Airlines.

“Matthew’s experience, teamwork, and comprehensive understanding of airport operations make him the ideal choice to guide BLI through its next phase of growth,” said Rob Fix, Executive Director of the Port of Bellingham. “His commitment to maintaining a high-quality, low-cost airport while developing new airline partnerships and opportunities aligns with our vision for BLI’s future.”

In his new role, Rodriguez will oversee strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing BLI’s service offerings and infrastructure. Several large, federally funded capital projects are scheduled for the coming years, including a $15+ million runway repaving project and a $100+ million Airport Traffic Control Tower replacement.

“Bellingham International Airport plays a vital role in our region’s transportation network, and I am honored to serve as the next Director of Aviation,” said Rodriguez. “There is tremendous potential for growth at BLI, and together with our dedicated team, we are committed to delivering on the Port’s and airport’s shared vision - expanding access to unserved and underserved markets that our community desires. We also remain focused on supporting and strengthening our General Aviation businesses and tenants, ensuring BLI continues to serve as a valuable and inclusive hub for all who rely on it.”

BLI is responsible for $471.5 million in annual economic benefit and offers non-stop commercial flights to Seattle, Las Vegas, Oakland, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Palm Springs, and San Diego.

Rodriguez’s appointment is effective immediately.



