Aviation Industry Leader Dan Viscardi Retires from RS&H

After more than 40 years in the aviation industry, RS&H announces the retirement of Dan Viscardi, PE, Senior Vice President, from his remarkable engineering and business development career. As a nationally recognized leader in the industry, Viscardi led Business Development and Marketing for Infrastructure at RS&H and was influential in enhancing business development processes and winning major projects across diverse sectors, including aviation, transportation, and aerospace.

From engineering to later transitioning into a business development career, he led more than a hundred airport projects nationwide. His knowledge of project management, client relations, and business development contributed significantly to his success. During his tenure in the Aviation Practice, we substantially grew our large hub footprint and advanced our ENR ranking from number 10 to 7. He was instrumental in developing aviation practices and was an active member and contributor to Airports Council International – North America, Airport Consultants Council, and American Association of Airport Executives.

“Dan is an effective leader who possesses key attributes – experience, communication, and empowering his staff.” – Rodney Bishop, Executive Vice President at RS&H

“He is a mastermind in building long-standing relationships with other clients and consultants within the industry. Dan is a great individual.” – John Walz, Senior Vice President at RS&H

Before joining RS&H in 2015, Viscardi held several senior leadership positions, including Vice President and Corporate Director of Aviation Services at LEO A DALY and Executive Vice President at Gresham Smith. His legacy is seen in the success of the individuals he mentored and supported throughout his career.

“He has always been a strong advocate for female professionals, ensuring they were treated equally and given opportunities to succeed. His mentorship and support helped me, and many others grow and achieve significant careers within the industry,” – Tracie Blaser, Director, Business Development at RS&H.

“Dan is the consummate professional – always thinking strategically, but more importantly, always doing the right thing! He has been a mentor to many, but I always look to Dan for sage advice, as a confidant, and doing what is right always!” – Dale Stubbs, Vice President at RS&H

Dan has been a career-long mentor, friend and confidant who always made time for me. He taught me the importance of strong relationships, providing great work and building trust, which has contributed significantly to my successes. I wish him only the best in the future and look forward to sharing in his new chapters.” – John Lengel, Vice President at RS&H

His influence extends beyond the aviation industry, which includes his gratitude and dedication to his wife, three sons, daughter-in-law, grandson, and his passion to help others both personally and professionally. Although his retirement marks a significant chapter of his influence in the aviation industry, he has built a legacy that will continue through his proteges and the practices he established at RS&H and beyond.