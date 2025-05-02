Sheltair Completes Major Apron Expansion at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport

Sheltair Aviation is proud to announce the completion of a significant apron expansion at its Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) location, marking another major step forward in its ongoing commitment to supporting general aviation and the region’s growing business aviation needs.

The newly constructed apron adds approximately 3.4 acres of aircraft parking and operational space to Sheltair’s existing 8.4-acre leasehold at SAV. This increase in aircraft parking capacity allows Sheltair to better accommodate transient and based aircraft, providing more safety, flexibility, and efficiency for general aviation customers.

“The completion of our FBO ramp expansion marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to growth, efficiency, and excellence in safety and service,” states Leigh Kendziorski, General Manager at Sheltair SAV. “This apron expansion not only enhances our operational capabilities but also strengthens our ability to better serve our partners, clients, and the aviation community at large. As the general aviation fleet continues to grow in size, this expansion allows us to comfortably accommodate larger aircraft and meet the evolving needs of the industry.”

In addition to the expanded aircraft parking, the project included the installation of a state-of-the-art drainage system beneath and around the new apron area and also prepared additional land for the future development of a 45,000 SF hangar with attached office space. This improvement enhances the durability of the tarmac and ensures long-term environmental and operational integrity — an essential investment for both the facility and the surrounding airport infrastructure.

Located just minutes from downtown Savannah, Sheltair SAV is ideally positioned to serve one of the fastest-growing markets in the Southeast. The apron expansion not only underscores Sheltair’s commitment to Savannah’s aviation community but also supports the broader economic development of the region by enabling greater access for corporate travel and investment.

Sheltair remains focused on providing safe, efficient, and customer-focused FBO services throughout its network, and the Savannah expansion reflects a forward-looking strategy to ensure continued excellence in an evolving industry.