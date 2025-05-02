SLO County Airport Announces Advertising Partnership with Fuse Connect

SLO County Airport (SBP) is pleased to announce a new five-year partnership with Fuse Connect (FUSE) to enhance on-campus advertising and strengthen regional collaborations. This initiative will offer local businesses exceptional opportunities to connect with a diverse audience through innovative advertising and sponsorships within SBP's terminal complex.​

Through this agreement, FUSE will work closely with SBP to revitalize the airport's advertising program, introducing creative and engaging concepts aimed at enriching the passenger experience. Leveraging their expertise in airport advertising, FUSE will highlight the vibrant business community and tourism offerings of San Luis Obispo county.

Courtney Johnson, Director of Airports, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration,

"We are excited to partner with FUSE to transform our on-campus advertising initiatives. As a gateway to California's Central Coast, SBP is dedicated to providing a memorable experience for our travelers. This partnership will not only enhance our airport environment but also offer valuable exposure for local businesses."​

Scott Jacobson, CEO of Fuse Connect, shared his perspective, "We are honored to be selected by SBP for this significant collaboration. Understanding the unique character and needs of the region, we are committed to creating meaningful and engaging opportunities that showcase the essence of the broader county."

This partnership aims to elevate SBP's advertising program, creating an immersive environment for passengers and providing local businesses with unparalleled exposure. Together, SBP and FUSE will develop an in-terminal advertising strategy that reflects the spirit and charm of the region.​