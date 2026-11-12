Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Breaks Ground on UICW Project

On Oct. 19, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) broke ground on the Utilities Infrastructure Campus-Wide (UICW) project. The project is a critical investment that will upgrade and expand the airport’s utility systems to support long-term growth and strengthen infrastructure across the entire airport property and marks the beginning of the next major phase of the Journey With AUS expansion program.

The project includes new aircraft‑rated stormwater and water quality trunk lines and ponds in the southwestern area of the airport. It also includes new redundant medium-voltage power systems and telecommunications duct banks, which are enhancements designed to significantly increase system reliability and operational capacity. Additional improvements span storm drainage, electrical distribution, hydronic piping, detention and water quality ponds and upgraded duct banks for information technology needs

“The investments we’re making in our airport today will serve not only the tens of millions of travelers already using AUS each year, but a new era of 30 to 35 million annual passengers once expansion has completed”, said Austin Mayor Kirk Watson. “The airport teams are laying the groundwork on all the critical behind-the-scenes complexities that in turn fuel our region’s quality of life and economic vitality. This is a great milestone for the airport and our work to modernize and transform Austin-Bergstrom into a premier large-hub airport."

Design work began in 2024, with construction starting in fall 2026. The project is expected to be completed in 2029.

Funding comes from traditional airport development sources, including airport cash reserves, current and future airport revenues, future revenue bonds and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants, including approximately $10.1 million from the Airport Infrastructure Grants program and $6.1 million from the Airport Improvement Program.

The prime contractor on the project is Sundt Archer Western while HDR will be the lead designer.

“This project represents a critical investment in the infrastructure needed to support Austin-Bergstrom International Airport’s growth for generations to come,” said AUS CEO Ghizlane Badawi. “While much of this work will take place behind the scenes, it is essential to strengthening our airport’s operational resilience, reliability and long-term sustainability. By expanding and modernizing critical utility systems and investing in the infrastructure necessary to support future development, we are laying a strong foundation for our Journey With AUS expansion program and ensuring our airport is equipped to meet the evolving needs of our growing Central Texas community for decades to come."