Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Secures $108 Million FAA Commitment for Major Expansion

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has received a significant federal funding commitment from the Federal Aviation Administration, advancing the airport’s long-term plan to meet Central Texas’ rapidly increasing travel demand. The FAA issued a Letter of Intent committing $108 million in future reimbursements to support the Airfield Capacity Improvements Project, which includes new taxiways and airfield upgrades that will serve the future Concourse B.

The funding marks a major step forward for the airport’s Journey With AUS expansion program. Concourse B, one of the largest capital projects in the airport’s history, will add more than 20 gates and expand opportunities for restaurants, shops, lounges, live music and other amenities designed to reflect Austin’s identity. The long-term airfield improvements will introduce new parallel taxiways, high-speed exits and supporting infrastructure intended to reduce delays, enhance safety and increase overall efficiency.

The FAA commitment follows a bipartisan letter of support submitted in 2024 by Congressman Lloyd Doggett and Representatives Greg Casar, Michael McCaul, Chip Roy and John Carter. Their joint advocacy emphasized the importance of expanded airport infrastructure to sustain mobility and economic competitiveness for the region.

To date, AUS has secured more than $96 million from the FAA’s Airport Terminal Program for the Concourse B and Tunnel project. Airport officials plan to continue pursuing competitive federal grants while also using airport revenue bonds, cash-on-hand and future airport-generated revenues. No local taxpayer dollars from the City of Austin’s General Fund are used for airport improvements.

Airport officials said the funding commitment comes during a year of major program milestones, including early completion of the International Arrivals Improvements project and the start of construction on the Yellow Garage and Atrium Infill projects.

“Safe, modern infrastructure is essential to keeping our aviation system the safest and most efficient in the world,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “This investment at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport will reduce delays and increase capacity as the airport continues to grow.”

Local and federal leaders also highlighted the project’s importance to the region’s future.

Representative Lloyd Doggett said the commitment represents a key step in building an airport capable of accommodating Austin’s rapid expansion. Representative Greg Casar called the investment a major win for Central Texas, while Representative Michael McCaul said the upgrades will boost tourism, ease congestion and strengthen regional mobility.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson praised the funding as a critical investment in safety, efficiency and capacity, noting the airport’s essential role as a gateway for the region’s economic and population growth.

Ghizlane Badawi, chief executive officer of the airport, said the commitment allows AUS to advance airfield construction while moving forward with plans for Concourse B and related infrastructure. “Federal investments like this ensure that AUS can keep pace with our region’s incredible growth while serving the needs of our expanding community,” she said.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport supports more than 74,000 direct and indirect jobs and serves roughly 20 million annual passengers. Through Journey With AUS, the airport is undertaking its largest expansion program to date, aimed at increasing capacity, enhancing the passenger experience and supporting Austin’s long-term economic development.