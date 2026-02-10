Austin-Bergstrom Airport Completes 75,000-Square-Foot West Infill Expansion

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has completed the West Infill expansion at the Barbara Jordan Terminal, adding more than 75,000 square feet of new space as part of the airport’s broader Journey With AUS capital program.

The four-level expansion includes a new TSA checkpoint scheduled to open Feb. 23, along with infrastructure upgrades designed to improve security, passenger flow and comfort. Airport officials said the project is a response to faster-than-projected passenger growth, with AUS now serving more than 21 million passengers annually.

“The completion of the West Infill project is a pivotal step forward for AUS and for our community,” said Ghizlane Badawi, CEO of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. She said the project delivers near-term capacity improvements while supporting a better passenger experience.

Launched in response to a surge in demand beginning in 2022, the West Infill project was advanced to relieve pressure on existing terminal facilities ahead of a future centralized checkpoint planned under the Arrivals and Departures Hall project.

In addition to the new TSA checkpoint, the expansion includes a modern outbound baggage handling system capable of processing up to 4,000 bags per hour, additional airline ticket counters, new airline support space, expanded airport operations offices and upgraded mechanical, electrical and IT systems. Art installations and sustainability features were also incorporated into the project.

The $241 million investment was funded through airport revenues, future revenue bonds, FAA grants and nearly $16 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. No local tax dollars were used.

Construction was led by Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, with Gensler serving as architect and AECOM as subject matter expert. Airport officials said the project was completed ahead of schedule and within budget.

The West Infill expansion is one of several near-term projects under the Journey With AUS program, which is focused on modernizing airport infrastructure and expanding capacity to meet continued growth in the Central Texas region.