Austin-Bergstrom Breaks Ground on Six-Gate Concourse to Support Airport Expansion

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has broken ground on a new six-gate midfield concourse designed to maintain passenger capacity and airline operations as the airport advances its multibillion-dollar expansion program.

The new Concourse M is part of the airport's Journey With AUS development program, which includes construction of a new 26-gate Concourse B, renovations to the existing Barbara Jordan Terminal and improvements to supporting infrastructure.

The approximately 37,500-square-foot Concourse M will be located on the west side of the airfield, separate from the main terminal. It will accommodate six narrow-body aircraft, with four contact gates equipped with passenger boarding bridges and two walk-out gates.

Passengers will travel between the Barbara Jordan Terminal and Concourse M by shuttle bus. The facility will include restrooms, a nursing room, concessions, public Wi-Fi and a pet relief area.

The project is intended to provide additional gate capacity while other portions of the airport undergo construction, allowing airlines to continue operating during the airport's extensive modernization effort.

"Concourse M is a critical project that allows us to deliver more airline gates quickly, especially as we ramp up construction across the airfield," said Ghizlane Badawi, chief executive officer of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, when the project designs were unveiled earlier this year.

The airport celebrated the project's ceremonial groundbreaking Sept. 29, with construction expected to begin soon. Officials are targeting an opening as early as 2028.

Concourse M is being developed alongside a Maintenance Ramp Expansion project that will add six aircraft parking positions, including four equipped with boarding bridges and two designed for ground-loading operations. The additional ramp capacity will provide flexibility for aircraft parking and help maintain airline operations during construction.

The Maintenance Ramp Expansion is expected to be completed in 2027.

Stantec/Fentress is leading design of Concourse M, with Hensel Phelps serving as prime contractor. RS&H is leading planning for the Maintenance Ramp Expansion, while Austin Bridge & Road is overseeing construction.

Both projects are funded through airport revenues, cash reserves, federal grants and future airport revenue bond proceeds. The Federal Aviation Administration has provided more than $9 million in grant support for the Maintenance Ramp Expansion through its Airport Infrastructure Grant and Airport Improvement Program funding.

The broader Journey With AUS program represents an estimated investment exceeding $5 billion and is designed to accommodate continued passenger growth in Central Texas.

In addition to Concourse M, the program includes a new Concourse B, redevelopment of the existing terminal, a new arrivals and departures hall and upgrades to airport utility systems.

Airport officials say the phased approach will allow Austin-Bergstrom to maintain operations while expanding its facilities to meet future demand.