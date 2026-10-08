PANYNJ Board authorizes $110 million in funding for two Terminal A expansion projects 

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) Board of Commissioners have authorized $110 million in funding to go toward two expansion projects at Newark Liberty International Airport’s Terminal A. The two projects consist of a southern expansion adding two gates, set to open in 2029, and a northern expansion adding six gates, set to open in phases beginning in 2030.

PANYNJ says that Terminal A, which opened in 2023, was designed to accommodate future expansion. The original terminal was designed to serve approximately 13 million passengers annually. However, demand has exceeded those forecasts, with approximately 18 million passengers using the terminal in 2024.

“Newark Liberty is a front door to our state and a gateway to the nation and world. It should make travel easy and efficient for passengers and reflect the very best of New Jersey,” said New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill. “Terminal A has set a new standard and attracted far more passengers than anticipated. This expansion will help us meet that demand and the needs of those travelers, create good-paying jobs and continue building the modern, world-class airport New Jerseyans deserve.”

In 2024, the terminal was utilized by approximately 18 million passengers, nearly 40% more than originally projected.

“When Terminal A opened nearly four years ago, it showed New Jersey and the world what was possible when we set our mind on delivering world-class facilities,” said PANYNJ Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “We left room for growth back then, and now after the terminal shattered passenger forecasts, it’s time to make good on those ambitions. These new gates will add modern new passenger spaces on par with the current stunning terminal, as well as additional flexibility for airport operations.”

Of the $110 million approved by the PANYNJ Board, $100 million will fund the design and construction of Terminal A’s expansion to the south. The southern expansion will encompass an additional 25,000 square feet of space, inclusive of two new common-use gates, adjacent seating areas, men’s, women’s and all-gender restrooms and grab-and-go concession space. Construction on the southern expansion is set to begin in 2027, with completion planned for 2029.

The additional $10 million approved by the board will fund planning work for the northern expansion, anticipated to encompass six additional common-use gates. The agency will work to develop cost estimates, construction phasing and other supporting activities ahead of an anticipated project authorization in 2027. A phased opening of the northern expansion is planned from 2030 to 2032.

“These expansions at Terminal A are a critical step in our larger plan to overhaul and modernize Newark Liberty so it can earn its place alongside our other lauded redevelopments at LaGuardia and JFK,” said PANYNJ Executive Director Kathryn Garcia. “These new gates, along with a new, world-class Terminal B, a modern, reliable AirTrain system and redesigned roadway and taxiway networks will make for a wholly transformed passenger experience from curb to gate for Newark travelers.”

The Terminal A expansion advances the Port Authority’s EWR Vision Plan, a wide-ranging blueprint setting the course for the Newark Liberty International Airport’s continued development over the coming decades to accommodate passenger growth with modern terminals on par with the existing Terminal A, as well as the agency’s lauded redevelopments of LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy International airports.