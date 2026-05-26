Port Authority Approves First Phase of Newark Terminal B Upgrades

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has approved the first phase of a $200 million improvement program for Terminal B at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), authorizing $75 million in near-term upgrades focused on passenger experience and operational reliability.

The work is part of a broader three-year modernization effort included in the agency’s 2026-2035 Capital Plan and is intended to maintain Terminal B while long-term redevelopment plans move forward under the EWR Vision Plan.

Opened in 1973, Terminal B was originally designed to serve approximately 6.8 million annual passengers but handled roughly 11.5 million passengers in 2025.

“These investments reflect what matters most: our customers,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “The Board's authorization of this funding is a commitment that the experience of traveling through Newark Liberty today is just as important as the terminal we're building for tomorrow.”

The first phase of work will focus on gate areas, restrooms, circulation spaces, lighting, elevators, escalators and passenger boarding bridge systems identified as priorities for daily operations.

The larger $200 million program also includes upgrades to HVAC systems, baggage handling systems, ADA accessibility improvements and refurbishment of passenger seating, flooring and lighting throughout the terminal complex.

“Newark Liberty is undergoing a major transformation, but that cannot come at the expense of the passenger experience today,” said Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia.

The Port Authority said the improvements are intended to bridge operations until construction of a future replacement Terminal B, which remains a key component of the airport’s long-term redevelopment strategy alongside Terminal A modernization and broader airside, landside and AirTrain infrastructure projects.