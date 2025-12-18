Port Authority Approves $45 Billion Capital Plan Prioritizing Airport Redevelopment Across New York–New Jersey Region

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Board of Commissioners has approved a $45 billion capital plan for 2026–2035 that continues the agency’s large-scale transformation of its three major commercial airports: John F. Kennedy International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport and LaGuardia Airport.

The 10-year investment blueprint builds on the previous capital plan that delivered a complete reconstruction of LaGuardia Airport, the opening of Newark Liberty’s award-winning Terminal A, and major redevelopment now underway at JFK. Under the new plan, the Port Authority will advance additional terminal projects, ground transportation improvements and airfield-related infrastructure to support long-term passenger growth, operational reliability and resilience.

At John F. Kennedy International Airport, the capital plan funds the next phase of a wholesale redevelopment program that is reshaping the airport into a unified, world-class international gateway. New international terminals — including the New Terminal One and Terminal 6 — are scheduled to begin opening in 2026, alongside continued work on a rebuilt roadway network. The plan also advances the replacement of AirTrain JFK with higher-capacity train cars and upgraded stations, as well as enabling work to accommodate future demand-driven growth later in the decade.

At Newark Liberty International Airport, the plan calls for the development of a new Terminal B through a public-private partnership, anchoring a broader transformation outlined in the airport’s long-term vision plan. Funding is also allocated to expand Terminal A to support future growth, complete construction of the new AirTrain Newark, and deliver airfield improvements aimed at reducing delays and improving operational efficiency.

At LaGuardia Airport, the capital plan focuses on completing the airport’s modernization by replacing the non-landmarked gate and boarding areas of Terminal A, while preserving the historic Marine Air Terminal. Additional investments will enhance ground access and passenger circulation, supporting continued growth following LaGuardia’s full terminal rebuild.

Across all three airports, the capital plan includes funding for safety, security and sustainability initiatives, including airside infrastructure renewal, passenger experience enhancements, and climate resilience measures. The Port Authority projects that its airport system will serve more than 148 million passengers annually by 2026.

Port Authority officials said the capital plan reflects a continued commitment to maintaining the region’s airports as competitive global gateways while supporting economic growth, airline operations and passenger demand over the next decade.