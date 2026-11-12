Jackson Municipal Airport Authority Board Advances New Passenger Terminal Project at JAN

The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) Board of Commissioners has authorized the authority to advance negotiations for a pre-development agreement (PDA) with the Jackson Forward development team, led by CAG Holdings, Yates Construction and Gensler, for the development of a new passenger terminal at Jackson–Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN).

The action follows a competitive request for qualifications and proposals (RFQ/P) process for the design, construction and financing of a new terminal. The initiative represents a significant milestone in JMAA’s long-term effort to modernize JAN, strengthen the region’s aviation infrastructure, enhance the passenger experience and support economic development throughout Central Mississippi. The next step is to conclude a predevelopment agreement, which is expected by the end of 2026.

“Airports like JAN face a fundamental challenge: the need to modernize aging infrastructure while maintaining affordability for airlines and passengers, often with federal funding that cannot fully meet capital requirements,” said JMAA CEO Rosa Beckett. “This initiative represents an opportunity to pursue a different approach—one that leverages private-sector capabilities while preserving JMAA’s responsibility to protect the long-term interests of the airport and the community we serve.”

The project would use a design-build-finance delivery approach, leveraging private-sector expertise and investment to complement traditional airport funding sources.

The initiative comes as the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) is actively encouraging greater private-sector participation in airport infrastructure investment. In September, USDOT Secretary Sean Duffy convened airport sponsors, infrastructure investors and industry leaders at a day-long conference to explore opportunities to “unleash private capital” in support of modernizing America’s airports.

“The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority Board of Commissioners recognizes the significance of advancing the Terminal Enhancement Program at Jackson–Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. This initiative represents an important step toward modernizing our airport infrastructure, strengthening the region’s economic competitiveness, and positioning JAN for long-term growth,” Beckett said. “We are eager to show how Jackson will be a model for the nation for unleashing private capital development at small and medium-sized airports."

JMAA says the JAN initiative could provide a model that could be replicated for small and medium-sized airports nationwide seeking to modernize and expand their airport infrastructure.

“I’m delighted that we have advanced the prospect of a future airport terminal that reflects Jackson and the greater region. Our priority is to pursue development that is financially responsible, operationally sustainable and responsive to the needs of our passengers, airline partners and the communities we serve," said JMAA Board of Commissioners Chair Warren Herring.