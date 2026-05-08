ADB SAFEGATE Partners with ACI World on Innovation Awards

ADB SAFEGATE has been named a partner for the 2026 ACI World Airport Innovation Awards, supporting the global program focused on recognizing innovation across airport operations and passenger experience.

The annual awards program, organized by Airports Council International World, is now accepting applications from airport members worldwide. The initiative recognizes projects and leadership efforts that improve operational efficiency, optimize airport processes and enhance the passenger experience.

ADB SAFEGATE officials said the partnership aligns with the company’s focus on advancing airside innovation and supporting airport modernization efforts globally.

“Innovation is at the core of what we do at ADB SAFEGATE,” said Ilya Burkin, global marketing director for ADB SAFEGATE. “Partnering with ACI World to support the Airport Innovation Awards aligns perfectly with our mission to drive progress and deliver tangible value across the aviation ecosystem.”

The 2026 awards program includes four categories: passenger-related process innovation, airport operations and installations management, airport innovation leadership and innovation at airports handling 5 million passengers or fewer annually.

Eligible projects must have been implemented between January 2025 and May 2026. Submissions are open through June 16, 2026.

Winners and finalists will be recognized during the ACI Airports Innovate conference scheduled for Nov. 23-25 in Barcelona, Spain.

ACI World said the awards are intended to highlight scalable and impactful innovations that support the long-term evolution of airport operations and infrastructure.