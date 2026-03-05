ADB SAFEGATE Divests Terminal Business to Focus on Airside Operations

ADB SAFEGATE has divested its terminal business line as part of a strategic shift to focus exclusively on airside operations and technology.

The company said the move is intended to concentrate investment and innovation on the operational areas of the airport that directly support aircraft movement and airfield safety.

Airport operators are facing growing operational pressures as global air traffic increases and infrastructure systems become more complex, according to company officials. The strategy aims to address those challenges by prioritizing technologies that improve safety, capacity, resilience and sustainability across the airside environment.

ADB SAFEGATE plans to expand development of airfield lighting systems, intelligent power solutions and digital platforms designed for airfield, apron and tower operations.

The company also said it will increase investment in research and development through its ADB SAFEGATE Labs initiative, which works with airport partners to test emerging technologies in operational environments before wider deployment.

Laurent Dubois, chief executive officer of ADB SAFEGATE, said the company’s strategic shift reflects the increasing importance of airside systems in airport performance.

“Airports are under unprecedented operational pressure,” Dubois said. “This decision allows us to dedicate our expertise, innovation and resources entirely to the most safety-critical and performance-sensitive part of airport operations — the airside.”

As part of its strategy, ADB SAFEGATE is also investing in upgrades to its research and manufacturing facilities in Machelen, Belgium. The improvements are intended to strengthen product development capabilities and increase production capacity for next-generation airside technologies.

The company also announced plans to launch the Airside Innovation Summit, a forum designed to bring together airport operators, regulators and technology providers to discuss emerging issues related to automation, digitalization, safety and sustainability in airside operations.

ADB SAFEGATE provides integrated airside technology solutions at more than 3,000 airports worldwide, including airfield lighting systems, power and control infrastructure, apron management systems and software platforms used in airport tower and operational environments.