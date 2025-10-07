ADB SAFEGATE Advances Airside 4.0 Through AI Launch

ADB SAFEGATE has announced the launch of AI: Airside Intelligence, an advanced platform purpose-built for airside operations.

AI: Airside Intelligence introduces cutting-edge capabilities designed to enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability across airport environments. Leveraging real-time IoT data, machine learning, and predictive analytics, the platform empowers airport operators, airlines, and ground handlers with actionable decision support at the point of action. Key capabilities include:

Predictive Maintenance: Anticipates failures before they occur, reducing downtime by up to 30%.

Intelligent Apron Management: Optimizes turnaround sequencing, cutting delays and reducing fuel burn.

Safety Enhancements: AI-assisted docking and foreign object detection help airports to access all the tools and insights needed for effective apron management in one place, simplifying operations and supporting smarter decision making.

“As airports evolve, we must create the technology that supports them,” said Thorben Burghardt, Chief Technology Officer at ADB SAFEGATE. “AI: Airside Intelligence embodies our commitment to delivering dependable, adaptable solutions that drive smarter, better performance - now and into the future. By connecting data and empowering teams, we’re helping optimize airside operations from approach to take-off.”