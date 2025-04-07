Ontic Expands Global MRO Footprint to Meet Growing Aviation Demand

Ontic recently announced the opening of new MRO facilities, reinforcing its commitment to supporting operators, airlines and OEMs.

Guiding this expansion is Jack Karapetyan, vice president and general manager of MRO at Ontic. Karapetyan has over 11 years of experience at Ontic and a career that spans roles at Boeing and other aviation organizations. His industry knowledge and familiarity with Ontic's operations position him to lead the company’s evolving MRO division.

The first of the newly announced MRO facilities is currently under construction in Miramar, Florida, and is on track to go live in the second quarter of 2025. Additional sites will be located in regions selected for their talent pools and accessibility to customers and logistics providers.

“With air travel demand at an all-time high and supply chain challenges limiting the availability of new aircraft, it is essential to ensure the safety and maintenance of existing fleets, including aging aircraft, to meet current operational needs,” said Karapetyan, “This is driving increased demand for MRO services. For many operators, managing this in-house is costly, and more are turning to outsourcing.”

Ontic’s new facilities will be equipped with dedicated resources, advanced repair technologies and streamlined processes.

Florida was strategically chosen for its skilled workforce, and several Ontic employees will be relocating to help preserve operational continuity.

“We can see how market demand is growing, and we need to respond,” Karapetyan added, “Customers want fast turnaround times and a reliable provider with high[1]quality servicing. Now is the right time to meet those expectations. It’s our vision to become one of the biggest players in this market, known for a customer-first approach.”

As a former MRO program manager at Ontic, Karapetyan has built relationships with clients and is focused on ensuring a smooth transition as facilities expand. Current services will remain unaffected throughout the relocation process.

Ontic operates as a licensed and certified OEM, which guarantees that every component is repaired to the highest standards of safety, compliance and reliability. Repairs are backed by original certifications through direct partnerships with OEM licensors.

Beyond repairs and overhauls, Ontic also offers component exchanges, spares, upgrades and engineering support. With new, strategically located facilities, Ontic hopes to deliver faster turnaround times, reduce aircraft downtime and keep fleets flying longer.

“Our key driver is that Ontic is the trusted partner for airlines and operators,” said Karapetyan, “By enacting this new MRO strategy and giving it dedicated, state-of-the[1]art resources, we’re building a reputation rooted in reliability, expertise, and customer centricity.”