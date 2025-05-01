Greece Orders 8 Airbus H215 Helicopters to Combat Forest Fires

Airbus Helicopters has signed a contract with the Hellenic Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection for the purchase of eight H215 helicopters (with an option for two additional aircraft) to support the combat of wildfires in the country.

This follows a tender conducted by the Project Preparation Facility of Growthfund (the National Fund of Greece) on behalf of the Ministry.

The contract is supported by two European funds and aligns with the Ministry’s Aegis Program, aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the Civil Protection forces. It will be based on a “government owned contractor operated” (GO-CO) model for which Airbus Helicopters will be partnering with H215 firefighting operators, Airtelis and SAF Hélicoptères, for technical and operational support.

“The signing of the contract for the purchase of new H215 helicopters represents an important step in our efforts to mitigate the devastating consequences of the climate crisis in our country,” said Panagiotis Stampoulidis, deputy CEO of Growthfund.

Stampoulidis added, “This is the largest contract signed under the ‘Aegis’ National Program to bolster the Civil Protection mechanism in Greece with modern equipment, and we are delighted that the Project Preparation Facility of Growthfund swiftly concluded this tender with transparency and efficiency.”

“Wildfires have burned on average three-to-five million square kilometers globally in recent years with significant environmental consequences. It is an honor to have been selected to support the combat, with our H215 helicopters, that Greek communities face every year,” said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters.

“The H215 is used around the world for firefighting missions with its ability to drop more than four tons of water at a time. Relying on experienced operators, such as Airtelis and SAF Aerogroup, is exactly what the French Securité Civile does. Airbus Helicopters has been a long-standing provider of helicopters for essential missions in the country and together with our GO-CO partners, we are sure that the H215 will be a vital and reliable asset," he added.

The H215 is a multirole helicopter that is part of the Super Puma family, with over 1,100 helicopters delivered and more than 6 million flight hours. The H215 is equipped with a 4-axis autopilot that enables firefighting activities at night as well as during the day.

It is deployed around the world for firefighting missions thanks to its range of around 540 NM, endurance of more than two hours and ability to transport 19 firefighters.