LATAM Begins Operations on First Aircraft Featuring New Premium Business Cabins

Starting April 26, LATAM Group began operating three aircraft featuring renovated cabins, highlighted by the Recaro R7 suites in Premium Business.

These new suites offer increased comfort and privacy with sliding doors and interiors inspired by the natural beauty of South America.

In addition to Premium Business cabins, the upgrade also extends to Economy class, which now features next-generation, ergonomically designed seats for more space and comfort.

These aircrafts debuted on the Santiago–Mexico City route, with a flight departing Chile at 8:10 a.m. Two more aircraft will follow, operating the Santiago–Bogotá and Santiago–Miami routes on May 3 and 6, respectively.

Afterwards, the three 787-8 aircraft—all based in Chile—will continue to serve routes from Santiago to Easter Island (Chile), Bogotá (Colombia), Madrid (Spain), and Miami, New York, and Los Angeles (USA).

The aircraft are part of a broader retrofit program announced in September of 2024, which will see the renovation of 24 Boeing 787 aircraft with a total investment of US$360 million.

“Continuously seeking to modernize our fleet and elevate the flying experience in South America, LATAM is proud to be the first group in the region to innovate Premium Business by incorporating doors into our seats. This initiative provides our passengers with an unprecedented level of privacy and comfort, inspired by local beauty,” said Paulo Miranda, vice president of customers at LATAM Group.

Of the 24 aircraft being retrofitted, 10 are Boeing 787-8, operating international and domestic flights in Chile, and 14 are Boeing 787-9, operating both international and domestic flights in Chile, Brazil and Peru.

“We are thrilled to enter the next phase of our partnership with LATAM and prepare for the first R7 flight from Santiago,” said Mark Hiller, CEO of RECARO Aircraft Seating and RECARO Holding.

Hiller added, “With a strong focus on comfort, privacy, and the elegance of South American culture, every detail has been carefully crafted with the passenger in mind to enhance the overall flying experience. Congratulations to the RECARO and LATAM teams for this major achievement.”

The retrofit process is being carried out at LATAM’s maintenance bases in São Carlos, Brazil, and Santiago, Chile, and is expected to be completed by the second half of 2026. Each retrofit takes between 1 to 2 months, depending on the scope of the enhancements.

The Premium Business suites are fully private, with sliding doors and seats that convert into lie-flat beds. Each suite offers direct aisle access, shoe compartments, storage space and both USB-A and USB-C charging ports. For entertainment, each suite includes an 18-inch high-definition screen.

Economy class seats are upholstered with up to 70% recycled leather—currently used on narrow-body aircrafts—a material that reduces water usage in production by 87% compared to regular leather.

There are also Economy Plus seats, which provide extra legroom, increased recline, footrests and a dedicated overhead luggage compartment.

