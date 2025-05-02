Gulfstream Completes Newest St. Louis Expansion

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. announced the finalization of its expanded aircraft completions operations at St. Louis Downtown Airport during a ceremony to inaugurate the new space. Originally announced in 2023, this facility expansion provides the necessary resources to support full aircraft interior outfitting at Gulfstream’s St. Louis facility.

“This St. Louis facility expansion is a continuation of our company-wide growth strategy to support the production of Gulfstream’s industry-leading fleet,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream, “It positions our team to further support completions of our next-generation aircraft for customers all over the world as demand for these aircraft continues to grow.”

This expansion represents an investment of more than $30 million and adds to Gulfstream’s St. Louis maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility that opened in 2017 to provide dedicated hangar space and service to support the entire Gulfstream fleet.

Today, Gulfstream employs over 675 team members on-site in St. Louis and encompasses a total facility footprint of 645,013 square feet/59,993 square meters.

In support of this growth, Gulfstream also added 200 new jobs. While many of these new positions have been filled, Gulfstream is still actively recruiting and hiring in St. Louis for numerous roles in avionics, interior installations, cabinet fabrication and cabinet finishing.

“The St. Louis area is a booming aviation hub filled with skilled and capable talent, and that has played a role in our continued investment in the region,” added Burns.

To help engage and develop its workforce at the St. Louis facility, Gulfstream is partnering with many local educational institutions.

One of these initiatives is Gulfstream’s high school assistant program with Cahokia Heights and The Center for Academic and Vocational Excellence (CAVE) in Belleville. Students can enroll in this program and receive on-the-job experience while in school and then be placed in full-time positions at Gulfstream upon graduation.