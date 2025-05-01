Pro Star’s New Authorized Pilatus Center Opens at GRR

Pro Star Aviation has announced the official opening of its new Authorized Pilatus Center at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

This state facility is now fully operational, offering aircraft sales, service and technical support. The 37,000-square-foot development features a modern hangar facility as well as a two-story office structure. The space also offers customer and staff amenities such as a pilot lounge, planning, cafeteria and relaxation areas.

Pro Star Group CEO Henry Laughlin stated, “Completing this expansion into West Michigan is a proud accomplishment for our team, and we are delighted to celebrate such an important milestone. Providing our Pilatus customers in the region with exceptional service and support is of great importance, and this new facility will enable us to elevate that effort to the next level.”

Vice President of Customer Support for Pilatus Business Aircraft Ltd Piotr Wolak commented, “We are delighted to see Pro Star undertake this significant expansion to the authorized service network. We pride ourselves on delivering exceptional products, however, of equal importance is our support network across the country. This new facility further bolsters that capability and commitment to the Pilatus community.”