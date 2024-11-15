West Star Aviation Announces Developments of STCs for New Gogo Galileo High-Speed, Worldwide Internet

West Star is pleased to announce the development of three new Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) for Gogo’s new worldwide, high-speed internet on specific Embraer business aircraft.

Gogo Galileo HDX, the latest innovation from Gogo Business Aviation, will provide operators worldwide with global, high-speed, in-flight internet for every size business aircraft. It will leverage Eutelsat OneWeb’s enterprise-grade Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO) satellite network, designed for mobility to deliver low variability and consistent performance across all routes globally.

The Embraer aircraft covered under these three new STCs represent 578 corporate aircraft throughout the world. Of these, 224 aircraft are already equipped with a Gogo Air-to-Ground (ATG) system. Those with other systems can still be upgraded by installing supplement equipment. West Star’s specific Embraer models are EMB-545 (Legacy 450/Praetor 500), EMB-550 (Legacy 500/Praetor 600), and EMB-135/145 (Legacy 600/650) aircraft. Expected completion of the first STC for FAA certification will be early 2025, with foreign STC validation to follow shortly after.

“As the demand for seamless connectivity in aviation continues to grow, we are excited to offer these three new STC solutions for the Embraer Legacy and Praetor aircraft. This advancement enhances the in-flight experience for passengers worldwide, empowering our customers to stay connected and productive with the latest technology available–wherever they fly,” said Marty Rhine, West Star Aviation Sales Director.