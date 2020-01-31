Bombardier Sells Two Learjet 75 Liberty Aircraft for Dedicated Medevac Service in Poland

Learjet aircraft have a proud history of service in medevac configuration, with room for up to three stretchers and adherence to more stringent safety standards than other light jets.

Bombardier Aerospace
Jan 31st, 2020

Bombardier is proud to announce the sale of two Learjet 75 Liberty aircraft to North Dakota-based Fargo Jet Center (FJC). The aircraft are to be converted to dedicated medevac configuration and delivered to air ambulance service provider Lotnicze Pogotowie Ratunkowe (LPR), based in Warsaw, Poland.

Following an extensive international competitive tender, LPR selected the Learjet 75 Liberty aircraft, with FJC’s proposed medevac interior, to serve its expanding operations.

Bombardier will enter its newest Learjet aircraft, the Learjet 75 Liberty, into service this year. This spacious and powerful light jet features a next-generation flight deck and optimized operating costs, with enough range to reach any European destination nonstop out of Warsaw.*

“The Learjet 75 Liberty aircraft, with its best-in-class spaciousness, speed and range, is an excellent choice for medevac missions,” said Stéphane Leroy, vice president, sales, Bombardier Specialized Aircraft. “Learjet aircraft have long been a trusted platform for all types of special missions, and the Learjet 75 Liberty aircraft gives operators even more reasons to choose the world’s best light jet.”

The Learjet 75 Liberty aircraft adheres to more stringent safety standards than most light jets, meeting the same rigorous certification requirements as commercial aircraft, for the ultimate peace of mind on emergency medical service (EMS) missions.

Fargo Jet Center has extensive experience converting aircraft interiors for medevac use. FJC is expected to take delivery of the Learjet 75 Liberty aircraft from Bombardier in late-2020, then deliver the converted EMS aircraft to LPR in Poland in 2021. Spectrum Aeromed, also based in Fargo, has been selected as the air medical equipment provider on the project. The Spectrum Aeromed team will contribute to a highly customized, state-of-the-art dedicated air ambulance interior for the two Learjet 75 Liberty aircraft.

“It is a pleasure to be working with Bombardier, LPR and Spectrum Aeromed to develop one of the most capable light jet EMS aircraft in the world today,” said Patrick Sweeney, CEO, Fargo Jet Center. “Our team brings a unique skill set to this project through our extensive history in modifying aircraft for special missions. From initial conception to design, fabrication and installation, our experts will transform the interior of the Learjet 75 Liberty aircraft to meet LPR’s specifications.”

“The acquisition of the new Learjet 75 Liberty aircraft fits perfectly into our strategic plans for growth in Poland and will provide the necessary combination of speed and range to drive the expansion of our operational capabilities and EMS transport availability into international operations,” said Wojciech Wozniczka, LPR  director of key project management.

With a flat floor and the longest cabin in its class, the Learjet 75 Liberty aircraft is ideal for EMS conversion. It has room to accommodate up to three stretchers and sophisticated medical equipment, as well as seating for medical staff. The Learjet 75 Liberty aircraft also has the smoothest ride among light jets, which on EMS missions adds to the comfort of patients receiving care.




