What To Expect From EBACE25

The European Business Aviation Association (EBAA) will debut a reimagined European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at the Palexpo, Geneva Airport from May 20-22, 2025.

Chief Operating Officer at EBAA Robert Baltus says, “As the countdown for EBACE starts, we are looking forward to unveiling a completely new and refreshed show for all our stakeholders. From a more streamlined show floor and layout to a thought-provoking conference agenda and unmatched networking opportunities, EBACE25 will be unlike any other – and this is only the beginning.”

Since the EBAA acquired full ownership of EBACE, show has undergone changes, including the integration of AIROPS, a popular flight operations event run by the EBAA. Focused on B2B networking opportunities, this year EBACE will include pods for private meetings with coffee and lunch catering options.

On the new floor plan, attendees can view exhibiting companies and plan their time at the show. Confirmed exhibitors include Lufthansa Technik, Jetex, 4AIR, Falcon, Leonardo, Rolls-Royce, GoGo Business Aviation and more.

At EBACE, exhibitors can also amplify their brand awareness and share company announcements with media partners in real-time. With 21 confirmed so far, attendees will also be able to access print and digital magazines at the show.

Recently announced and now live, the conference agenda is set across three new stages: AIROPS, Flight Daily News Live, and Innovation and Sustainability. There will be moderators and speakers from across the business aviation ecosystem, including Sebastian Beyhaut at Pike Aviation, Maxim Ivanov at Flight Consulting Group, Anant Jain at Azzera, Rolf Stuber at Smartflyer and more.

Baltus adds, “For the past few months, we’ve been speaking and listening to our members and stakeholders to gather valuable feedback. Now with two months to go, we are excited to show you an evolved EBACE, made entirely for the industry, by the industry. As a not-for-profit organisation, we want to thank our key sponsors – Jetex, AEG Fuels and Euro Jet Int, exhibitors and attendees who have signed up and bought tickets so far – your support ensures we can continue looking after the Business Aviation industry across Europe.”