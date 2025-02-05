NBAA Issues Statement on Pause for Canada and Mexico Tariffs

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) issued the following statement following the Trump administration’s recently announced intention to pause planned tariffs for Canada and Mexico.

“Business aviation is a vital link in our nation’s transportation system, a powerful driver of our economy and a critical component of America’s leadership in manufacturing, innovation and competitiveness. The industry supports more than a million jobs and nearly $250 billion in economic development, connects U.S. companies and communities of all sizes to the global marketplace and serves as a vital incubator for next-generation technologies that benefit aviation and other sectors.

“Critical to this essential industry is a complex, highly regulated global supply chain, supported by a number of bilateral agreements that are required to meet stringent safety standards, while ensuring the reliable flow of highly specialized goods. Disruptions to this system have profound consequences, and workarounds that meet the exacting regulatory requirements take months or years to establish – challenges clearly demonstrated during the COVID pandemic. As with the pandemic, NBAA has concerns regarding tariffs, or anything else that could disrupt the industry’s unique supply chain, and the jobs, economic growth, manufacturing leadership and innovative edge that depend on it.

“NBAA is committed to the Trump administration’s goal related to America’s global leadership. We welcome the administration’s decision to pause the tariffs on Canada and Mexico, so that their implications can be fully understood. Equally important, we look forward to working with the administration on policies that foster the growth of industries, including business aviation, that are key to preserving our nation’s strength in the global arena.”