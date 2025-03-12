Beautech & Jalux Launch BVJ Engine Holdings to Drive Global Engine Leasing

BeauTech Power Systems LLC and JALUX Inc. announced the formation of BVJ Engine Holdings LLC, to acquire and lease IAE V2500-A5 and Pratt & Whitney GTF PW1100G engines. These engines power the Airbus A320 and A320neo families.

The joint venture combines BeauTech Power Systems' engine leasing expertise, global customer network and asset management with JALUX Inc.’s strengths in V2500 and PW1100G MRO data and its strong presence in Asia. With this partnership, BVJ Engine Holdings LLC completes a portfolio that covers all Regional and Narrow-body jet engine variants.

BVJ Engine Holdings LLC will acquire up to $150 million in engine assets in its initial phase, providing airlines and MROs with flexible and cost-effective leasing solutions. This partnership enables airlines to optimize fleet operations and minimize downtime by offering both short- and long-term engine leasing.

BVJ Engine Holdings LLC will offer adaptable leasing terms and reliable support. By leveraging JALUX Inc.’s market intelligence and BeauTech Power Systems’ industry relationships, the company aims to deliver customized solutions that help airlines and MROs navigate an evolving market.

Lee Beaumont, president & CEO of BeauTech Power Systems LLC, stated, “Reliable engine availability is critical to airline operations, and we are here to ensure our customers have the right solutions when they need them. Through this joint venture, we’re not just leasing engines—we’re providing airlines with the flexibility and support they need to keep their fleets running efficiently.”

Hiroshi Naito, managing executive officer (MEO) & president of the Aviation & Airport Unit at JALUX Inc., added, “At JALUX Inc., we are always looking for opportunities to expand our role in the aviation industry. Partnering with BeauTech Power Systems allows us to broaden our global presence and strengthen our position as a trusted aviation solutions provider.”