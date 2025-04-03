Veteran NTSB, U.S. Navy Leaders to Keynote 2025 NBAA Maintenance Conference

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) announced that Gregory Feith, former senior air safety investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and retired U.S. Navy Commander Manny Sanchez will be keynote speakers at NBAA’s Maintenance Conference, April 29-May 1 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, OH.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Greg and Manny to the 2025 NBAA Maintenance Conference,” said Ed Bolen, NBAA president and CEO, “We look forward to hearing their unique insights on the central role of aviation maintenance in the safety of flight.”

Feith will lead the conference’s opening day keynote; Sanchez will be the featured keynote speaker on the event’s second day.

Gregory Feith

Feith has brought his understanding of the link between aviation maintenance and safety to his service as a member of the Professional Aviation Maintenance Association’s board of directors.

He has investigated more than 2,500 accidents worldwide during his 36-year career. During that time, he spent more than 21 years with the NTSB, serving as the investigator-in-charge, or U.S. accredited representative, for numerous high-profile aircraft accidents, including Valujet in the Florida Everglades; American Eagle ATR-72 in Roselawn, IN; and Korean Air Boeing 747 in Guam.

Feith also led a team of mountain climbers to 21,000 feet on Mt. Illimani in Bolivia to investigate Eastern Airlines Flight 980.

He is the recipient of numerous NTSB and aviation industry awards, including the Aviation Week and Space Technology Laurel Award in 1996 and the SAFE Association, Michael R. Grost Award for “outstanding contribution in the field of accident investigation.”

He was inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation for significant contributions to aviation and aerospace safety and was awarded the 2023 National Aeronautic Association Distinguished Statesman of Aviation Award for his lifelong contribution to aviation safety.

Feith holds airline transport pilot (ATP), certified flight instructor (CFI) and instrument instructor (CFII) certificates, as well as advanced and instrument ground instructor certificates.

Manuel “Manny” Sanchez

Sanchez has 33 years of service in naval aviation maintenance and leadership. Throughout his career, Sanchez held maintenance leadership roles across multiple operational and test squadrons, carrier air wings and fleet readiness centers. He also served as the maintenance officer for the U.S. Navy Blue Angels during the 2008 and 2009 air show seasons.

His leadership extended to Carrier Air Wing TWO and Fleet Replacement Squadron HSM-41, where he was recognized as the Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing Pacific Senior Maintenance Officer of the Year in 2018. In his final assignment, Sanchez served as the commanding officer of the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit, Lemoore, overseeing the training of aviation maintenance professionals critical to fleet readiness.

Since retiring in 2023, Sanchez has continued his commitment to naval aviation as a senior logistics analyst with 2 Circle Inc., supporting Navy and Marine Corps warfighters. His military decorations include four Meritorious Service Medals and seven Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals.

The 2025 NBAA Maintenance Conference will provide business aviation maintenance professionals with an the opportunity to enhance their skills and their careers. The conference will include expert-led education sessions offering insights into industry best practices, as well as an exhibit hall showcasing the latest equipment and technology.