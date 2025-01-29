NBAA Welcomes Confirmation of Sean Duffy as DOT Secretary

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) welcomed the U.S. Senate's vote to confirm Sean Duffy as secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), the overarching agency that oversees the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Duffy was confirmed by a vote of 77-22.

Duffy led Wisconsin’s 7th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives for nearly nine years, a role that provided him with firsthand insight into the critical role of general aviation in rural locations without airline service.

“Sean Duffy brings extensive experience in navigating the congressional legislative process and in understanding the importance of transportation networks in creating opportunities for communities – both of which will be valuable assets in his new role,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen.

“His prompt confirmation as transportation secretary ensures that government and industry have continuity in leadership and decision-making about the safety, security and stability of all facets of the national transportation system, including business aviation.”

Prior to his election to Congress in 2011, Duffy worked in private law practice and later served as a prosecutor for Ashland County, WI. He was subsequently named acting assistant district attorney and district attorney for the county.

Duffy earned a bachelor’s degree from St. Mary’s College and his juris doctorate from William Mitchell College of Law.