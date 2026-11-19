Ryanair has announced a new engine MRO based in Seville, Spain, to service the airline’s CFM56-7B and LEAP-1B engines.

The Seville site is Andalusia’s first-ever engine MRO facility, featuring 28,000 square meters of space and representing an investment of €500 million.

Ryanair’s new Seville MRO is also expected to open more than 600 highly skilled aviation jobs in the region.

In addition, Ryanair is opening an Engineering Academy in the region to train and develop more aircraft technicians and engineers to ensure long-term opportunities for training and employment in local technical roles.

Ryanair is planning to announce a second new MRO location in 2027 as well, with plans for both new MROs to complete work like:

Carrying out c.400 full engine overhauls annually

Supporting a fleet engine pool of up to 2,000 engines by 2034

Underpinning Ryanair’s growth to 800 aircraft and 300m passengers p.a. by FY34

Ryanair plans to start construction on the new Seville engine MRO in early 2027 and commence operations at the site in 2029.