Ryanair Reveals £40M MRO Expansion at Prestwick Airport

Ryanair has officially announced a new MRO expansion at Prestwick Airport, valued at £40 million.

The new MRO facility will span 11,938 square meters and add component workshops and four more heavy maintenance bays to the hangar.

The expansion is growing the company’s operations in Prestwick from six bays to 10, making it Ryanair’s biggest heavy maintenance hangar.

Ryanair’s investment is also creating 1,200+ jobs in highly skilled engineering and mechanic roles, bolstering local training and employment opportunities.

This relates to Ryanair’s £5 million investment in its Prestwick Training Academy, which aims to help mechanics, engineers and support personnel by offering training and creating around 500 new jobs.

The UK Government is also investing £4.9 million to enable infrastructure for the new hangar, contributing to its goal of establishing Ayrshire as an aerospace hub in the UK.

Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson, said, “As Europe’s No.1 airline, we are pleased to announce a further £40 million investment at Prestwick Airport, expanding our existing maintenance facility from 6 to 10 bays and creating 450 new highly skilled engineering and mechanic jobs, including 60 apprenticeships.

Wilson continued, “This new state-of-the-art, 4-bay hangar and component workshops will make Prestwick our largest heavy maintenance facility, and a key part of how we will maintain and support our fleet as we continue to grow to 800 aircraft and 300 million passengers by 2034.”

“Today’s announcement builds on the £5M investment and 500 jobs delivered with our Prestwick Training Academy, opened in October 2024,” added Wilson.

Wilson highlighted how the investments showcase Ryanair’s commitments to:

Scotland

High-quality engineering and mechanic jobs

Developing aviation talent in Ayrshire

“We thank DFM Forbes and the Scottish Govt, the UK Govt, South Ayrshire Council, Scottish Enterprise, and Prestwick Airport for their support and partnership on this expansion,” said Wilson.

Wilson concluded, “Their focused approach in backing this project has been crucial in enabling us to grow Prestwick into a major heavy maintenance and training hub that will deliver skilled careers and economic benefits for many years to come.”

First Minister John Swinney commented, “I am delighted that Scottish Government investment will support the creation of 450 skilled jobs at Prestwick, which will have a major economic impact in Ayrshire and beyond.”

Swinney continued, “Ryanair has chosen to expand at Prestwick because of the talent and expertise on the ground and it is testament to the skills of the existing workforce.”

‘My government will continue to do everything in our power to support the creation of good jobs and to support economic growth in Scotland,” said Swinney.

UK Government Minister for Scotland Kirsty McNeill stated, “This is a fantastic example of significant public sector funding—including £32 million UK Government Ayrshire Growth Deal money for the Prestwick Aerospace Cluster—unlocking substantial private sector investment, boosting employment and driving economic renewal in Scotland.”

“Helping secure Prestwick Airport’s long-term future is a priority for the UK Government and Ryanair’s decision to build its largest heavy maintenance hangar here—creating and supporting 1,200 jobs—is a massive win for Ayrshire and a powerful vote of confidence in our hugely talented local workforce,” added McNeill.

“Our collective efforts mean that Ryanair is delivering 450 new high-skilled jobs, including 60 apprenticeships, ensuring that the next generation of Scottish engineers has a world-class career path right on their doorstep,” noted McNeill, “The sky’s the limit for Ayrshire as a global leader in the aerospace sector.”

Scottish Enterprise is providing a £11.6M funding package for the expansion as well as £1.52M for infrastructure improvements.

Scottish Enterprise Chief Executive Adrian Gillespie said, “I’m delighted that Ryanair has chosen Prestwick as the location for the expansion of its maintenance, repair and overhaul operations.”

Gillespie continued, “This planned investment is a strong endorsement of the people and skills of Ayrshire and a major boost for the site and Scotland’s aerospace sector. It’s a tremendous step forward for the region and a testament to the sector’s reputation and growth potential.”

“The expansion will build on Prestwick’s strong track record in aircraft maintenance, increase productivity and create new high-quality jobs, added Gillespie, “It’s exactly the type of project our mission approach is designed to support.”

Depute Chief Executive for South Ayrshire Council Kevin Braidwood said, “This is a fantastic investment for South Ayrshire and the local area, which will be of significant benefit to the economy.”

Glasgow Prestwick Airport CEO Ian Forgie commented, “Glasgow Prestwick Airport is delighted to have played a key role in securing this £40 million development for Ayrshire by providing a long-term land lease for the new hangar, allowing Ryanair to expand the number of aircraft maintenance bays.

Forgie added, “Glasgow Prestwick Airport has enjoyed a strong partnership with Ryanair for more than 30 years and this agreement secures that relationship for the long term and provides a strong platform for passenger growth in the future.”

“We wish the Ryanair team all the success as they start to build the new hangar and the next chapter at Prestwick Airport,” concluded Forgie.